Arsenal Suffer Alexandre Lacazette Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have suffered a big blow with the news that Alexandre Lacazette is looking at up to six weeks out of action.



The striker has an issue with his left knee and underwent a minor procedure to correct the problem on Tuesday morning in London.











As a result Lacazette will need time to recover and Arsenal have put his estimated absence at between four and six weeks.



The striker is now starting his rehabilitation and boss Arsene Wenger will be hoping Lacazette can be back as soon as possible, with Arsenal fighting for a top four spot.





Lacazette's form has dipped in recent weeks and the striker, signed from Lyon last summer, has drawn criticism from fans.