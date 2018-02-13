XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2018 - 11:38 GMT

Atletico Madrid Scout Watches Liverpool Target In Action

 




Atletico Madrid have joined the chase for RB Leipzig striker and Liverpool target Timo Werner ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Germany international’s name has been on the lips of a number of clubs over the last two seasons as he continues to impress in an RBLeipzig shirt in the Bundesliga.




Werner’s future has been under the scanner for a while because of interest from clubs such as Liverpool, but RB Leipzig have been clear that they don’t intend to sell the striker.

However, more clubs could be showing an interest in Werner as according to German daily Bild, Atletico Madrid have joined the transfer chase for the 21-year-old striker.
 


It has been claimed that a scout from the Spanish outfit recently watched the player in action for RB Leipzig and the club are compiling reports on Werner ahead of a possible summer assault.  

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season and it seems Werner is being looked at as a possible replacement.

And despite RB Leipzig’s bluster in public, talks between the player and the club over a new contract have stalled, which has led to speculation over Werner’s future at the east German club.

His current deal with RB Leipzig runs until 2020.
 