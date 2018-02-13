XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2018 - 13:25 GMT

Claim From Italy: Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer Closing On Bayern Munich Agreement

 




Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Max Meyer is close to agreeing a deal to join Bayern Munich in the summer, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract with Schalke runs out at the end of the season and despite talks over a new deal, they are yet to reach an agreement.




The Germany international has said that he will communicate his decision to Schalke by the end of the March, amidst interest from clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

AC Milan are also interested in signing him on a free transfer, but it seems after Leon Goretzka, Schalke are set to lose one more midfield talent to German champions Bayern Munich.
 


According to Tuttosport, despite interest from clubs across Europe, Meyer is close to reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich over a free transfer in the summer.  

Goretzka, who also snubbed interest from England, has already agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season and it seems he could well be accompanied by his Schalke team-mate.

Schalke have been confident of reaching an agreement over a new contract with Meyer, but it seems Bayern Munich are closing in on snaring away one more talent from the Gelsenkirchen club.
 