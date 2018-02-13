XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2018 - 14:57 GMT

Cultural Leonesa To Be Without Leeds United Loanee Yosuke Ideguchi For Raft of Key Games

 




Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa will lose Leeds United loanee Yosuke Ideguchi next month and then in May in what is a blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Leeds signed the Japan international in the January transfer window and opted to send him on loan to Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season.




The Championship side have close ties to Cultural Leonesa and have been hoping to help the club avoid the drop in the Segunda Division.

But Cultural Leonesa will lose Ideguchi's services in March and then from May.
 


Ideguchi will be involved with Japan over the international break in March.

The FIFA international break in March runs from 19th to 27th, but the Spanish second tier has no break, meaning Cultural Leonesa will still be in action.

Cultural Leonesa, who are fourth from bottom and in the relegation zone, play Albacete, just three points better off, when Ideguchi will be away on international duty.

The Japan midfielder is also due to join up with his country in May to prepare for the World Cup.

Cultural Leonesa have four Segunda Division games in May, while the final game of the season is set to take place at the start of June.

As a result, Cultural Leonesa are set to be without the Leeds loanee for a number of key games.
 