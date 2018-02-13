Cultural Leonesa To Be Without Leeds United Loanee Yosuke Ideguchi For Raft of Key Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa will lose Leeds United loanee Yosuke Ideguchi next month and then in May in what is a blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation.



Leeds signed the Japan international in the January transfer window and opted to send him on loan to Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season.











The Championship side have close ties to Cultural Leonesa and have been hoping to help the club avoid the drop in the Segunda Division.



But Cultural Leonesa will lose Ideguchi's services in March and then from May.





Ideguchi will be involved with Japan over the international break in March.