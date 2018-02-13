Erik Lamela Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Juventus Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Juventus in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie in Turin.



Mauricio Pochettino's side put down a marker in the group stage by topping a section which included Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, while they head into the clash tonight in good heart after a north London derby win over Arsenal at the weekend.











Defender Toby Alderweireld has not travelled to Italy due to fitness concerns, while Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters have also not made the trip.



Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he trusts in Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central pair. In midfield, Spurs name Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela support Harry Kane up top.



If the Argentine needs to make changes in Turin then he can look to his bench, with options available including Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Juventus



Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Lamela, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Son, Lucas

