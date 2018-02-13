XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2018 - 18:38 GMT

Erik Lamela Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Juventus Confirmed

 




Fixture: Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Juventus in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie in Turin.

Mauricio Pochettino's side put down a marker in the group stage by topping a section which included Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, while they head into the clash tonight in good heart after a north London derby win over Arsenal at the weekend.




Defender Toby Alderweireld has not travelled to Italy due to fitness concerns, while Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters have also not made the trip.

Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he trusts in Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central pair. In midfield, Spurs name Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela support Harry Kane up top.

If the Argentine needs to make changes in Turin then he can look to his bench, with options available including Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Juventus

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Lamela, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Son, Lucas
 