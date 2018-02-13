Ex-Bundesliga Star Warns Bayern Munich Won’t Let Liverpool Target Leave Germany Without Fight

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Bayern Munich won’t let Liverpool linked attacker Timo Werner leave Germany without trying to sign him.



The 21-year-old striker’s next move has come under the scanner with suggestions that talks over a new contract with RB Leipzig have stalled, leading to speculation over his future at the club.











Jurgen Klopp has been a long term admirer of Werner and is believed to be interested in taking him to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.



And there is also talk that Atletico Madrid are in the fray for the Germany international, with one of their scouts recently watching the player in action at RB Leipzig.





However, Fjortoft believes that like with all German young talents, Bayern Munich are also in pursuit of Werner and won’t let any other club to snare him away from the Bundesliga without a fight.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “Atletico Madrid wants Leipzig-striker Timo Werner [21].



“But it’s of course no chance that Bayern will let him leave Germany without a fight.” [sic]



Werner, who has a contract until 2020 with RB Leipzig, has netted 14 times in 28 appearances this season in all competitions.

