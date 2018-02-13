I Want To Play At Anfield, Says Celtic’s Next Virgil van Dijk

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly-rated Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, who has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk by making it big in the Premier League, has revealed he wants to play at Anfield.



Van Dijk's development had a shot in the arm through playing for Celtic and he joined Liverpool in a club-record £75m deal from Southampton in the January transfer window.











Norwegian talent Ajer has been clocking up game time with Celtic this season and impressing – and the man tipped to follow Van Dijk's example in the future has admitted a desire to play at Anfield.



Ajer was asked on a Twitter Q&A which stadium in the world he most wants to play at.





And he replied: "There's no better place to play than Celtic Park .