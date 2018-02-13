If Brendan Rodgers Needs Me I’m Ready – Celtic Talent Prepared For Call

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has insisted that he is prepared to get himself ready for a return to the first team whenever Brendan Rodgers needs him.



The 19-year-old defender, who became a regular part of the first team squad earlier in the season, is returning from a knee injury which kept him out for the last few months.











Featuring in the Champions League earlier in the campaign, the youngster is now firmly behind in the pecking order and is trying to get back to his match sharpness following a lengthy rehabilitation process.



He recently played the full 90 minutes for the Celtic reserves and Ralston admits that he was glad to get any kind of game time after not playing for months due to the injury.





The youngster is keen to make sure that he is fit and ready to return to the first team if and when Rodgers needs him to do a job for the senior side.

Speaking about the game with the development squad, Ralston told Celtic TV: “It was good just to get a game after a long time out.



“I felt good during the game and hopefully I can just kick on and get more games under my belt and get back to where I was.”



He continued: “Been away, I have kept myself right and if anything happens to the other boys then that I am fit and ready when the gaffer needs me to do a job.



“I just need to keep myself read to be called on.”

