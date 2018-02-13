XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2018 - 15:27 GMT

It Was A Hard Time – Celtic Star Reflects On Injury Woe

 




Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston has conceded that it was a tough for him to undergo his rehabilitation process after suffering a knee injury.

The 19-year-old full-back was becoming a regular part of the Celtic first team squad and was gradually making his mark before suffering a knee injury towards the end of last year.




Ralston had to go under the knife to rectify the problem with his knee and the youngster admits that suffering and recovering from the injury was a struggle for him.

The defender conceded that getting through the whole process of rehabilitation after being operated on was a difficult time for him, but he is keen to move on and get back to playing football.
 


Asked about his experience over the past few months, Ralston told Celtic TV: “It’s been tough having the time out that I had.  

“Had to get an operation in my knee, round about December time, which kept me out for about four weeks.

“It was just about getting back fit and getting in and about again. I have got my first game back and I am feeling good.

“It was a hard time obviously getting through that injury side of things, but these things happen and you need to move on.”

A product of the Celtic academy, the full-back already has ten appearances under his belt for the senior team and even featured against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier in the season.
 