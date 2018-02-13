XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2018 - 22:33 GMT

Leeds United Lads Have Been Brilliant – New Boy Delighted With Welcome

 




New Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw insists that he is enjoying his time at the club though the form his team have been in since his arrival disappoints him.

The 26-year-old joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in January, after the two sides agreed on a £4.5m deal, with the player putting pen-to-paper to a four-and-a-half-year contract.




The player has since featured in three matches for the Peacocks, two of which they have lost and one which they drew 0-0.

While Leeds' form has disappointed Forshaw, on a personal level he insists that it has been an happy welcome for him at his new club, where he has settled in quickly.
 


A visit to a training camp in Spain, just after his arrival, was also helpful according to Forshaw as he now looks forward to working more with new head coach Paul Heckingbottom and trying to get the team back to winning ways.  

“The lads have been brilliant and the new staff that have come in are great as well”, Forshaw was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s been easy for me really. We went away [on a training camp] to Murcia and it was a great chance for me to bed in. I just wanted to get on the pitch and start playing.

“I have played three 90 minutes now and I feel like I am getting back to some sort of full fitness for myself after my calf injury. I’m enjoying it.

“Unfortunately we haven’t picked up a lot of points in the time I have been here.

“But I can see the progress. I can see where we are trying to go with it.”
 