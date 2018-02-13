XRegister
13/02/2018 - 16:11 GMT

PHOTO: MOT – Leeds United Loanee Proclaims Love For Whites

 




Pierre-Michel Lasogga has taken to social media to declare his love for Leeds United after scoring for the Whites at the weekend.

The German is on loan at Leeds from Hamburg for the season, but has struggled to affect games on a regular basis, something which led to strong calls for the Whites to sign another striker in January; they eventually added 19-year-old Tyler Roberts to the squad.




Lasogga was on the scoresheet for Leeds on Saturday against Sheffield United, but his goal could not stop the Whites losing the Championship game 2-1.

With the dust having settled on the weekend, Lasogga took to social media to post a photograph of himself celebrating the goal.
 


He also wrote "MOT" and added heart and football emojis.

Lasogga will be hoping to again be on the scoresheet next weekend, when Leeds face Bristol City, with the Whites needing a run of wins to keep alive their playoff hopes.

The striker's long term future at Leeds is unclear, with Hamburg currently shouldering a large portion of a wage packet which tops £50,000 per week.
 