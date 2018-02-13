Premier League Clubs Contact Agents of Arsenal and Man Utd Target Jorginho

Follow @insidefutbol





The agents of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, have been contacted by no fewer than three Premier League clubs.



The 26-year-old midfielder’s future at Napoli has come under the scanner since it was claimed that his representatives have already held talks with Manchester United over a possible move to Old Trafford in the summer.











Jose Mourinho is expected to add more midfield reinforcements to his squad at the end of the season and Jorginho has emerged as one of the key targets for the club, while Arsenal are long time admirers of the Napoli schemer.



Jorginho is popular in England and a potential transfer scrap could develop as, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, as many as three Premier League clubs have contacted his representatives to discuss a proposed summer transfer.





The Italy international of Brazilian origin has been one of the top midfielders this season in Serie A and ahead of the transfer window, more clubs are getting into the act for him.

Jorginho has a contract until 2020 and there has been talk that Napoli are preparing to offer him a new and improved deal to keep his suitors at bay.



However, his agent recently claimed that he unsure what Napoli are planning with regards to a new contract for his client.



And his suitors are prepared to take advantage of the confusion to snare him away from Napoli in the summer.

