That’s Character – Harry Kane Hails Spurs’ Comeback Against Juventus

Harry Kane believes Tottenham Hotspur showed bags of character to come from 2-0 down against Juventus to claim a 2-2 draw in Turin, to leave their Round of 16 Champions League tie finely balanced.



It was a nightmare start for Tottenham in Italy, with Gonzalo Higuain putting Juventus 1-0 up in just the second minute via a superb volley.











Ben Davies then fouled Federico Bernardeschi in the penalty area, giving Higuain the chance to make it 2-0 from the spot in the ninth minute and the Argentine made no mistake.



Spurs however fought back and levelled through Kane in the 35th minute, the England striker rounding Gianluigi Buffon and slotting home.





And Tottenham would strike again with 19 minutes left when Christian Eriksen fired into the back of the net with a low free-kick shot.