06 October 2016

13/02/2018 - 21:57 GMT

That’s Character – Harry Kane Hails Spurs’ Comeback Against Juventus

 




Harry Kane believes Tottenham Hotspur showed bags of character to come from 2-0 down against Juventus to claim a 2-2 draw in Turin, to leave their Round of 16 Champions League tie finely balanced.

It was a nightmare start for Tottenham in Italy, with Gonzalo Higuain putting Juventus 1-0 up in just the second minute via a superb volley.




Ben Davies then fouled Federico Bernardeschi in the penalty area, giving Higuain the chance to make it 2-0 from the spot in the ninth minute and the Argentine made no mistake.

Spurs however fought back and levelled through Kane in the 35th minute, the England striker rounding Gianluigi Buffon and slotting home.
 


And Tottenham would strike again with 19 minutes left when Christian Eriksen fired into the back of the net with a low free-kick shot.

Spurs are now in a good position going into the second leg at Wembley and Kane thinks they showed genuine character to fight their way back into the game.

"We could have done [surrendered], away from home in the Champions League. It showed character", Kane said on BT Sport.

"It was an excellent performance after that and we take two away goals to Wembley. Great result.

"I should have scored the header but you have to be ready for the next one and I finished it off."

Kane's team-mate Eriksen insists that Spurs are now relishing the second leg in England.

"We are sure we will have chances at Wembley.

"We go into that game full of confidence and we’re looking forward to it", Eriksen added.
 

 