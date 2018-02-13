Timing of My Injury Worst Possible – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Anthony Ralston admits that he got injured at the worst possible time for him, but is keen to return to his former self as soon as possible.



A product of the Celtic academy, the 19-year-old full-back was establishing himself as a regular member of Brendan Rodgers’ first team squad this season and even featured against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.











The defender even scored his first goal for the club in a Scottish League Cup win over Kilmarnock but he has been out for the last few months with a knee injury.



The youngster recently played the full 90 minutes for the Celtic reserves as part of his rehabilitation but he admits that the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time just as he was becoming a regular in the first team.





Ralston is keen to get over his injury woes and insisted that he is completely focused on regaining his peak fitness and return to his best as soon as possible.

Speaking to Celtic TV, the young full-back said: “There is never a good time for an injury, but it was probably one of the worst.



“I was getting games and things like that and I was feeling good but these things happen and it’s about how you come back from them.”



He added: “I’m just trying to keep my focus.



“Now that I am back I want to focus on trying to get back to where I was before the injury and just take it from there for the rest of the season.”

