VIDEO: Leeds United Youngster Shares Session With Coach Snap

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrel has shared a video of him putting in the hard yards in training.
Peacock-Farrell has been identified as a potential star of the future for the Whites, but he is having to work hard at his development in the club's Under-23 ranks.
He is training with goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad, who survived the recent sacking of head coach Thomas Christiansen.
And Peacock-Farrell took to social media to post a video of him working with Abad on the training ground.
Got to Keep working hard 👊🏼@marcosabad_EDP #lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/CUOzDVPozC— B Peacock-Farrell (@bailey_pf) February 13, 2018
And the youngster wrote: "Got to keep working hard."
Peacock-Farrell had been tipped to potentially leave Leeds on a loan deal in the January transfer window, but he stayed put at Elland Road.
The 21-year-old had a spell on loan at National League North side York City last year.
Peacock-Farrell's stint at Bootham Crescent was only short, with the custodian managing just four appearances.