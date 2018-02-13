XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2018 - 15:56 GMT

VIDEO: Leeds United Youngster Shares Session With Coach Snap

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrel has shared a video of him putting in the hard yards in training.

Peacock-Farrell has been identified as a potential star of the future for the Whites, but he is having to work hard at his development in the club's Under-23 ranks.




He is training with goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad, who survived the recent sacking of head coach Thomas Christiansen.

And Peacock-Farrell took to social media to post a video of him working with Abad on the training ground.
 


And the youngster wrote: "Got to keep working hard."

Peacock-Farrell had been tipped to potentially leave Leeds on a loan deal in the January transfer window, but he stayed put at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old had a spell on loan at National League North side York City last year.

Peacock-Farrell's stint at Bootham Crescent was only short, with the custodian managing just four appearances.
 