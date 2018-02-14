XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2018 - 13:18 GMT

Celtic Assistant Claims Liverpool Insight Into Key Zenit Question Mark

 




Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies says that Brendan Rodgers' experience of tackling Zenit St Petersburg while at Liverpool will stand the Bhoys in good stead on what to expect from the Russians.

The Scottish champions host Zenit on Thursday night in the first leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie – and meeting the Russians at such a stage is not new to Davies or Rodgers.




Roberto Mancini's side have not played a domestic game since 11th December, with the Russian league being on its marathon winter break; it will only resume in early March.

Some have been unclear on what to expect from Zenit fitness wise, but Davies says that Rodgers and himself have a good idea due to facing the Russians when at Liverpool.
 


"We have an insight into that", Davies was quoted as saying by Celtic's official site.

"At Liverpool, we played them at the same round five years ago when Brendan was the manager.

"We drew the game over the two legs 3-3, but went out on away goals.

"There was a bit of talk about their condition pre-game, but they were in very good condition", he added.

Liverpool lost the first leg 2-0 in Russia, but won 3-1 at Anfield courtesy of goals from Luis Suarez (two) and Joe Allen; Hulk scored Zenit's key away goal.

Zenit have been playing a raft of friendly games to keep themselves match sharp.

The Russians have taken on FC Copenhagen, Slavia Prague, Guangzhou Evergrande, Slovan Bratislava, Red Star Belgrade and NK Maribor since the turn of the year; and Zenit won all but one of the clashes.
 