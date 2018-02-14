Chelsea Defender Backs Olivier Giroud To Be Influential Figure

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Gary Cahill believes that the situation at Stamford Bridge is not ideal for new signing Olivier Giroud, but with all the experience the former Arsenal star has, his presence is going to be influential for the Pensioners.



Giroud was a key piece in the transfer saga which took Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal and Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund on season-long loan.











The Frenchman's debut for the Premier League champions did not go as planned, with the 31-year-old failing to prevent his side from losing 4-1 to Watford in his debut match. Giroud though did help Chelsea thrash West Brom 3-0 on Monday night.



Providing an assessment of his new team-mate, Cahill said that Giroud being new to the surroundings means he will need time to adapt, but with all the experience he has got the former Arsenal man is going to play an important role for Chelsea.





In an interview with his club's official website Cahill said: "Olivier has settled in okay.

"Obviously after the last two results he’s come into an atmosphere that probably wasn’t ideal for him but he’s experienced in the Premier League anyway, we’re not talking about someone who has come from another league.



"He knows the league, he knows the club, he’s an experienced international player and he’ll have no trouble settling in.



"People say they need time to adapt to the new surroundings, the culture and the way we play football, I’m sure that will take time, but Olivier’s experienced and his character will be important for us."



In the six years Giroud spent with Arsenal before leaving in January, he played 253 matches for Arsene Wenger's team, scoring 105 goals.

