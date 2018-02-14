XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2018 - 12:59 GMT

Didn’t Even Give Up My Apartment – Chelsea Loanee On Being Sure of Move

 




Baba Rahman has revealed he never missed a Schalke game after he returned to Chelsea last summer, while he also kept hold of his apartment in Germany.

The full-back spent the entire 2016/17 campaign on loan at Schalke and rejoined the Bundesliga giants on an 18-month loan deal in the January transfer window.




Rahman always had his heart set on returning to Schalke and revealed that when he was back in England he always made sure to watch every one of the side's games, if not live, then recorded.

"Sure [I followed the games]. I did not miss a single game", he told Schalke's official site.
 


"If I could not see it live, I watched the recording", he stressed.

"Thanks to Sky and Schalke TV I was always up to date.

"Before every game I would wish the guys good luck on Whatsapp."

And in a sign of how confident Rahman was that he would return to Schalke, he revealed he did not even give up his apartment in Germany in anticipation of a return.

"I did not have to do that [find another apartment]", he laughed.

"I did not give up my apartment in the summer because I always hoped that I would return quickly."

Rahman is now working hard in training with Schalke as he bids to put himself in contention to feature in the first team.

He has joined a Schalke side sitting in sixth spot in the Bundesliga standings, but closer in terms of points to the relegation zone than runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.
 