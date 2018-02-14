Didn’t Even Give Up My Apartment – Chelsea Loanee On Being Sure of Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Baba Rahman has revealed he never missed a Schalke game after he returned to Chelsea last summer, while he also kept hold of his apartment in Germany.



The full-back spent the entire 2016/17 campaign on loan at Schalke and rejoined the Bundesliga giants on an 18-month loan deal in the January transfer window.











Rahman always had his heart set on returning to Schalke and revealed that when he was back in England he always made sure to watch every one of the side's games, if not live, then recorded.



"Sure [I followed the games]. I did not miss a single game", he told Schalke's official site.





"If I could not see it live, I watched the recording", he stressed.