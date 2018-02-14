Didn’t Even Give Up My Apartment – Chelsea Loanee On Being Sure of Move

Baba Rahman has revealed he never missed a Schalke game after he returned to Chelsea last summer, while he also kept hold of his apartment in Germany.
The full-back spent the entire 2016/17 campaign on loan at Schalke and rejoined the Bundesliga giants on an 18-month loan deal in the January transfer window.
Rahman always had his heart set on returning to Schalke and revealed that when he was back in England he always made sure to watch every one of the side's games, if not live, then recorded.
"Sure [I followed the games]. I did not miss a single game", he told Schalke's official site.
"If I could not see it live, I watched the recording", he stressed.
"Thanks to Sky and Schalke TV I was always up to date.
"Before every game I would wish the guys good luck on Whatsapp."
And in a sign of how confident Rahman was that he would return to Schalke, he revealed he did not even give up his apartment in Germany in anticipation of a return.
"I did not have to do that [find another apartment]", he laughed.
"I did not give up my apartment in the summer because I always hoped that I would return quickly."
Rahman is now working hard in training with Schalke as he bids to put himself in contention to feature in the first team.
He has joined a Schalke side sitting in sixth spot in the Bundesliga standings, but closer in terms of points to the relegation zone than runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.