Don’t Regret Rejecting Newcastle’s Nicolai Jorgensen Bid Even If This Happens – Feyenoord General Manager

Feyenoord general manager Jan de Jong says that even if the club sell Nicolai Jorgensen in the summer for less than the €17m bid they rejected from Newcastle United it will not mean their decision to reject the Magpies' offer was the wrong one.



Newcastle made a big effort to land the striker in the window last month, but saw Feyenoord reject their bids, with the final offer of €17m from the Premier League club turned down.











Jorgensen could be sold by Feyenoord in the summer window, but De Jong feels that the striker could prove to be a crucial asset for the rest of the season as the Dutch side chase cup glory and as high a league finish as possible; he thinks Jorgensen already showed that in the cup win over PSV Eindhoven.



De Jong told the Algemeen Dagblad: "We wanted to keep as strong a team as possible and Jorgensen is part of that.





"We do not regret having kept him at De Kuip, otherwise we would have let him go", he continued .