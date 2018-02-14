XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2018 - 10:48 GMT

Former Manchester City Star Doubts Citizens’ Ability To Go All Way In Champions League

 




Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes the Citizens still have some distance to go in terms of experience when it comes to winning the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s side have replicated their domestic form in Europe as well and were supreme in the way they qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League this season, which they then started in equally fantastic fashion by thrashing Basel 4-0 last night.




They are now virtually through to the quarter-final stage, but even before the win at Basel many were backing Manchester City to win the Champions League.

However, Hamann is not jumping on the Manchester City being favourites bandwagon and believes Guardiola’s men still lack the vital experience needed in the latter stages of the competition.
 


The former Citizens midfielder, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, has insisted that there are other teams who could outsmart Manchester City in the competition this season.  

Hamann told AZ: “For Manchester City, if they win the Champions League it would be one or two years too early.

“There is still a lack of maturity and experience in particular pressure situations such as the semi-finals.

“The others are smarter and have better game-management.”

Manchester City’s best showing in the Champions League thus far has been a semi-final appearance.
 