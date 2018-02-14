Former Manchester City Star Doubts Citizens’ Ability To Go All Way In Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes the Citizens still have some distance to go in terms of experience when it comes to winning the Champions League.



Pep Guardiola’s side have replicated their domestic form in Europe as well and were supreme in the way they qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League this season, which they then started in equally fantastic fashion by thrashing Basel 4-0 last night.











They are now virtually through to the quarter-final stage, but even before the win at Basel many were backing Manchester City to win the Champions League.



However, Hamann is not jumping on the Manchester City being favourites bandwagon and believes Guardiola’s men still lack the vital experience needed in the latter stages of the competition.





The former Citizens midfielder, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, has insisted that there are other teams who could outsmart Manchester City in the competition this season.

Hamann told AZ: “For Manchester City, if they win the Champions League it would be one or two years too early.



“There is still a lack of maturity and experience in particular pressure situations such as the semi-finals.



“The others are smarter and have better game-management.”



Manchester City’s best showing in the Champions League thus far has been a semi-final appearance.

