James Tavernier Pens Fresh Rangers Contract

Rangers have announced that defender James Tavernier has signed a new contract.



Tavernier has put pen to paper to a fresh deal to take him through to the summer of 2021 with the Scottish giants in what will be welcome news for manager Graeme Murty.











The Gers snapped Tavernier up from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and he wasted little time in hammering down a spot at right-back in the side.



Lauded for his attacking attributes, the defender has chipped in with a superb 23 goals in 126 appearances so far for Rangers.





Tavernier is widely considered to be amongst the best full-backs in the Scottish top flight, especially when it comes to bombing forward and aiding attacks .