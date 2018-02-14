Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Reacts To Fresh Tyler Roberts Injury Woe

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that no risks should be taken with Tyler Roberts after the striker was ruled out for an extended period of time with a crack on his shin.



Roberts was injured when Leeds signed him from West Brom before the transfer window closed in January and as a result has not yet featured for the Whites.











Leeds have confirmed that Roberts has suffered another injury, with a crack on his shin, and as a result is looking at an extended period out of action; the Whites are yet to provide a timescale for his return.



Heckingbottom is disappointed with the news, but insists that Roberts must take as long as is necessary to return to action as no risks should be taken with the 19-year-old.





The Leeds boss told the club's official site: " This is disappointing news for all concerned, especially for Tyler.