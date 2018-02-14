XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/02/2018 - 12:25 GMT

Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Reacts To Fresh Tyler Roberts Injury Woe

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that no risks should be taken with Tyler Roberts after the striker was ruled out for an extended period of time with a crack on his shin.

Roberts was injured when Leeds signed him from West Brom before the transfer window closed in January and as a result has not yet featured for the Whites.




Leeds have confirmed that Roberts has suffered another injury, with a crack on his shin, and as a result is looking at an extended period out of action; the Whites are yet to provide a timescale for his return.

Heckingbottom is disappointed with the news, but insists that Roberts must take as long as is necessary to return to action as no risks should be taken with the 19-year-old.
 


The Leeds boss told the club's official site: "This is disappointing news for all concerned, especially for Tyler.

"However, with the help of the experienced medical team at Thorp Arch, he will come back stronger than ever.

"We would love to have Tyler involved as soon as possible but, particularly with our younger players, the club has a duty of care to ensure we don’t rush these situations because we expect Tyler to be an important player for us for years to come."

Leeds paid West Brom an initial £2.5m to sign Roberts, with add-ons meaning the final figure for the striker could eventually be higher.

Whites fans had been desperate for the club to sign a striker in the winter transfer window and the news of Roberts' extended absence will no doubt be greeted with frustration ahead of a run of tough games.
 