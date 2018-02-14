Manchester United Played Really Nice Football – Rangers Youngster Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Stephen Kelly feels that Manchester United provided a good test for the young Gers on Wednesday afternoon.



The Scottish giants' Under-18s side hosted Manchester United's Under-18s in a friendly clash as part of their Games Programme, having chosen to opt out of the Development League.











Manchester United ran out 3-2 winners over Rangers, despite pulling the score back to 1-1 just after half time.



Kelly scored Rangers' equaliser and believes that their defeat was due to giving away sloppy goals.





The midfielder thinks Rangers did show fight though, while he is sure playing Manchester United will prove to have been a good test, especially with the young Red Devils playing nice football .