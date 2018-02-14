Manchester United Played Really Nice Football – Rangers Youngster Impressed

Rangers youngster Stephen Kelly feels that Manchester United provided a good test for the young Gers on Wednesday afternoon.
The Scottish giants' Under-18s side hosted Manchester United's Under-18s in a friendly clash as part of their Games Programme, having chosen to opt out of the Development League.
Manchester United ran out 3-2 winners over Rangers, despite pulling the score back to 1-1 just after half time.
Kelly scored Rangers' equaliser and believes that their defeat was due to giving away sloppy goals.
The midfielder thinks Rangers did show fight though, while he is sure playing Manchester United will prove to have been a good test, especially with the young Red Devils playing nice football.
"We are disappointed with the result. I thought in the first half we played some nice stuff, but overall in the second half, we never really got a foothold in the game and gave away two sloppy goals as well", Kelly told Rangers TV.
"We showed good fight and good character to get back into the game twice, but we were punished for being sloppy at set-pieces.
"Man United are a good team and played some really nice football. It was a good test for us", he added.
Manchester United are just one in a series of tests Rangers have arranged for their Under-18s between now and the end of the season, with fixtures also agreed with Ajax, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germian, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, FC Copenhagen and Marseille.