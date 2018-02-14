Ragnar Klavan Keen To Serve As Inspiration For Young Estonians

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes that the very fact that he has made it to the Premier League to play for such a reputed side should work as motivation for other Estonian players, though they need to work really hard.



The 32-year-old became the most expensive player from his country when he joined the Reds from German outfit Augsburg in 2016 for a fee of €5m.











The veteran defender has since managed a total of 45 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's team over the course of his time at Anfield and has even added to the scoresheet twice.



Asked whether he believes that makes him a role model for young players from his country, Klavan said that he hopes it will be something like that.





The very fact that he plays for such a reputed club in the Premier League should give motivation to youngsters, the defender feels, though the need for hard work is undeniable.

Klavan told his club's official site: “In some kind of way [I hope Estonian youngsters will look up to me like legend Mart Poom].



"I hope that me playing here for Liverpool in the Premier League gives extra motivation for the young Estonian players to keep on going and believing that those things are possible.



“But you need to work really hard.”

