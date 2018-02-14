The Boys Enjoyed It – Jurgen Klopp Salutes Liverpool’s Thrashing of FC Porto

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool players enjoyed thrashing FC Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie this evening.
Liverpool took the lead with 25 minutes on the clock at the Estadio do Dragao, with Sadio Mane hitting a shot which somehow found its way beneath FC Porto goalkeeper Jose Sa.
Mohamed Salah then got in on the goalscoring act just five minutes later, reacting quickly when a James Milner shot came back off the post; the Egyptian was on hand to flick the ball over the goalkeeper's head and then tap it into the back of the net.
Porto were looking to recover in the second half, but things only got worse when Mane scored his second of the game in the 53rd minute, firing into the net after a Roberto Firmino shot was parried by Sa.
Firmino then scored himself with 20 minutes left in the game, getting on the end of a James Milner cross.
And Liverpool piled more pain on Porto in the 85th minute, Mane completing his hat-trick with a superb finish.
The Reds are now near enough through to the quarter-finals and Klopp feels his men enjoyed the hard yards they put in.
Klopp told BT Sport: "Yes. You could say that of course [it is the perfect away performance].
"It was very professional, very mature in the right moments, very aggressive, good defending, good counter-attacking, keeping the ball, moving them around.
"In this game it was possible, usually it's not that easy.
"It was hard work but at the end the boys enjoyed the work and that's the most important thing."
Liverpool are now to head away to a warm weather training camp in Marbella and Klopp insists the approach will be thoroughly professional.
"If you think it's about alcohol, they don't drink. It's another generation.
"They can stay a little bit longer awake of course, but they are tired I think so they will have a nice sleep."