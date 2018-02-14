The Boys Enjoyed It – Jurgen Klopp Salutes Liverpool’s Thrashing of FC Porto

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool players enjoyed thrashing FC Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie this evening.



Liverpool took the lead with 25 minutes on the clock at the Estadio do Dragao, with Sadio Mane hitting a shot which somehow found its way beneath FC Porto goalkeeper Jose Sa.











Mohamed Salah then got in on the goalscoring act just five minutes later, reacting quickly when a James Milner shot came back off the post; the Egyptian was on hand to flick the ball over the goalkeeper's head and then tap it into the back of the net.



Porto were looking to recover in the second half, but things only got worse when Mane scored his second of the game in the 53rd minute, firing into the net after a Roberto Firmino shot was parried by Sa.





Firmino then scored himself with 20 minutes left in the game, getting on the end of a James Milner cross .