XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2018 - 12:10 GMT

These Three Areas Where Zenit Will Test Us – Celtic Star Uses Russian Experience

 




Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi has warned the Bhoys that Zenit St Petersburg will be of a good standard and provide a battle on the technical, physical and mental fronts.

Kouassi is well aware of Zenit's strength and the standard of football in the Russian Premier Liga, having turned out for Krasnodar before joining Celtic in January 2017.




The Bhoys will host Zenit in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday night and Kouassi expects a real test for the Scottish champions.

"Having played in Russia, I know it’s a very good standard", he told Celtic View.
 


"The teams are physical, strong mentally and well-organised", Kouassi continued.

"It’s a good league and you can see that in the amount of teams from there who are playing in the Champions League and the Europa League.

"It will be a technical, physical and mental battle."

Kouassi has not featured in continental competition for Celtic and it remains to be seen whether boss Brendan Rodgers will give him the vote to play, taking into account his experience of playing against Russian teams.

The midfielder's former club Krasnodar sit just one point behind Zenit in the Russian top flight standings.
 