This Creates Determination And Drive – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom says that making sure players have opportunities to stake a claim in the team will lead to "determination and drive".



Heckingbottom has just been appointed Leeds head coach and is taking a careful look through the squad left for him by his predecessor Thomas Christiansen.











The 40-year-old also has a number of youngsters pushing for consideration in the Under-23 ranks and Heckingbottom insists players will get chances to impress.



He feels it is essential that no players in the squad believe they are without a chance to play as they would then question why they are at Elland Road in the first place.





" If they are good enough, young players will get a chance", Heckingbottom was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.