Tottenham Hotspur Players Don’t Think About Mauricio Pochettino Exit Talk Says Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen insists that the club's players are not even thinking about the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino leaving.



Pochettino's fine work at Tottenham has been lauded and seen his stock in the game soar; as a result the Spurs boss has been linked with several clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.











But Eriksen, who knows his manager is a wanted man, insists the players are not letting speculation surrounding Pochettino's future affect them.



"Of course there will be interest from other clubs because he's doing really well but hopefully he'll stay", Eriksen was quoted as saying by ITV, adding: "We don't really think about that."





The Dane also believes that Pochettino knows he is building something at Spurs, which was demonstrated by his decision to sign a new contract with the club .