Tottenham Hotspur Players Don’t Think About Mauricio Pochettino Exit Talk Says Spurs Star

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen insists that the club's players are not even thinking about the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino leaving.
Pochettino's fine work at Tottenham has been lauded and seen his stock in the game soar; as a result the Spurs boss has been linked with several clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
But Eriksen, who knows his manager is a wanted man, insists the players are not letting speculation surrounding Pochettino's future affect them.
"Of course there will be interest from other clubs because he's doing really well but hopefully he'll stay", Eriksen was quoted as saying by ITV, adding: "We don't really think about that."
The Dane also believes that Pochettino knows he is building something at Spurs, which was demonstrated by his decision to sign a new contract with the club.
"Of course, it's his decision but I think what's he's building here he would like to be part of it.
"I think that's what he showed when he signed the new deal, a long-term deal", Eriksen added.
Pochettino guided his Spurs side to a 2-2 draw in Italy on Tuesday night against Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.
Tottenham came back from two goals down in Turin and are now favourites to progress when they take Juventus back to England for the second leg.