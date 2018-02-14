You Can Compare Him With Andrea Pirlo – Former Belgium Star On Mousa Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Belgium international Eric Van Meir says he sees shades of Andrea Pirlo in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele, who he wants the Red Devils to play as a number 6.



Dembele turned in an accomplished performance for Tottenham on Tuesday night as they drew 2-2 in Italy with Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.











Van Meir, who won 34 caps for his country between 1993 and 2002, was delighted with what he saw from the Belgium international.



"In principle, he is the perfect number 6", Van Meir told Belgian outlet Sporza.





"You might be able to compare him a little bit with Andrea Pirlo, a ball [playing] virtuoso who played as a defensive midfielder", he added .