Can’t Wait To Link Up With Joao Mario, Injured West Ham Star Reveals

West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini has expressed his eagerness to get back on to the pitch and build up a formidable understanding with new team-mate Joao Mario.



Lanzini is currently out injured with a hamstring niggle and has missed his side's last four matches in all competitions as a result.











The 24-year-old though is expected to return to action soon and has stepped up his work, insisting that he expects to be back with the team next week.



On the pitch Lanzini is relishing joining his new team-mate Mario, who has just arrived at the Olympic Stadium on loan from Inter Milan.





The Argentine now hopes that he will be able to forge a strong combination with Mario and help bring success to the club.

“I’m feeling good”, Lanzini told his club's official website.



“My injury is getting better every day and I’m expect to be back very soon.



“I’m training hard and I expect to go back with the team next week.



“I’m also looking forward to playing with Joao Mario.



"He is an important player and together we have good qualities."



Lazini's side are currently placed 12th in the league table with 30 points from 27 matches, but lead relegation battlers Southampton by just four points.

