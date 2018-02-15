XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2018 - 21:15 GMT

Can’t Wait To Link Up With Joao Mario, Injured West Ham Star Reveals

 




West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini has expressed his eagerness to get back on to the pitch and build up a formidable understanding with new team-mate Joao Mario.

Lanzini is currently out injured with a hamstring niggle and has missed his side's last four matches in all competitions as a result.




The 24-year-old though is expected to return to action soon and has stepped up his work, insisting that he expects to be back with the team next week.

On the pitch Lanzini is relishing joining his new team-mate Mario, who has just arrived at the Olympic Stadium on loan from Inter Milan.
 


The Argentine now hopes that he will be able to forge a strong combination with Mario and help bring success to the club.  

“I’m feeling good”, Lanzini told his club's official website.

“My injury is getting better every day and I’m expect to be back very soon.

“I’m training hard and I expect to go back with the team next week.

“I’m also looking forward to playing with Joao Mario.

"He is an important player and together we have good qualities."

Lazini's side are currently placed 12th in the league table with 30 points from 27 matches, but lead relegation battlers Southampton by just four points.
 