XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2018 - 13:09 GMT

Chelsea’s Interest In Midfielder Won’t End With Antonio Conte Exit

 




Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi will remain a target for Chelsea in the summer regardless of Antonio Conte’s fate at the club.

The 26-year-old central midfielder’s consistency at Roma this season has led to speculation over his future at the club beyond the summer transfer window.




Roma are plotting to offer him a new deal but no fresh meetings have been scheduled and it has been claimed that the midfielder could consider offers to leave at the end of the season.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be on his trail and Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly keeping tabs on Florenzi ahead of the summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Conte’s uncertain future at Chelsea is not tied to the club’s interest in the 26-year-old Italian midfielder.  

Conte is widely expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season regardless of results, but it is unlikely to take the club’s gaze off the Roma midfielder in the summer.

Florenzi is expected to remain on Chelsea’s shortlist of targets regardless of whether the Italian manager stays or leaves at the end of the current campaign.

Roma are aware of the interest the midfielder has been courting and they could be forced into selling him in the summer.
 