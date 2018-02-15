Chelsea’s Interest In Midfielder Won’t End With Antonio Conte Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi will remain a target for Chelsea in the summer regardless of Antonio Conte’s fate at the club.



The 26-year-old central midfielder’s consistency at Roma this season has led to speculation over his future at the club beyond the summer transfer window.











Roma are plotting to offer him a new deal but no fresh meetings have been scheduled and it has been claimed that the midfielder could consider offers to leave at the end of the season.



Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be on his trail and Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly keeping tabs on Florenzi ahead of the summer.





And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Conte’s uncertain future at Chelsea is not tied to the club’s interest in the 26-year-old Italian midfielder.

Conte is widely expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season regardless of results, but it is unlikely to take the club’s gaze off the Roma midfielder in the summer.



Florenzi is expected to remain on Chelsea’s shortlist of targets regardless of whether the Italian manager stays or leaves at the end of the current campaign.



Roma are aware of the interest the midfielder has been courting and they could be forced into selling him in the summer.

