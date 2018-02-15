XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2018 - 13:07 GMT

Could Have Made Liverpool Pay More For Mohamed Salah – Roma Deal-Maker

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has conceded that the club could have asked for more money when they sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool last summer.

The Egyptian has been revelation for Liverpool since joining the club and is currently only behind Harry Kane in the goalscorer’s list this season in the Premier League with 22 strikes




The forward was also on the scoresheet last night in Liverpool’s 5-0 rout of Porto and took his tally to 30 goals in all competitions since joining the Reds last summer.

There has already been talk of Real Madrid keeping tabs on the Egypt international and Monchi admits that given last summer’s transfer market, they could have got more than the initial €42m they received.
 


However, the Roma sporting director conceded that talks were already very advanced with Liverpool and Salah was keen to move to Anfield.  

The Spanish deal-maker told Sky Italia: “At the time we needed to sell a player and his sale was an important decision.

“The stratospheric figures of Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe blew up the market a little bit and I think we could have got a bigger figure.

“But the negotiations were already under way and the player wanted to join Liverpool, plus we needed to sell at that time.”

Salah also played a huge role Egypt qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.
 