Forget The 3-0 – Bristol City Assistant Warns Leeds Elland Road Clash Is Different Game

Bristol City assistant boss Jamie McAllister has dismissed the importance of Leeds United thrashing the Robins' 3-0 at Ashton Gate earlier this season.



Leeds were too good for Bristol City in the Championship fixture in October and headed back to Yorkshire with all three points thanks to a double from Samu Saiz and a goal from Pierre-Michel Lasogga.











The Robins head to Elland Road on Sunday for the return league fixture and McAllister insists that an entirely different 90 minutes await .



He is wary though that the game represents Leeds' first under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom at Elland Road, stressing Bristol City must be wary of a fast start on the part of the Whites.





" The home game with Leeds was a long time ago", the Robins assistant told a press conference.