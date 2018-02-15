Forget The 3-0 – Bristol City Assistant Warns Leeds Elland Road Clash Is Different Game

Bristol City assistant boss Jamie McAllister has dismissed the importance of Leeds United thrashing the Robins' 3-0 at Ashton Gate earlier this season.
Leeds were too good for Bristol City in the Championship fixture in October and headed back to Yorkshire with all three points thanks to a double from Samu Saiz and a goal from Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
The Robins head to Elland Road on Sunday for the return league fixture and McAllister insists that an entirely different 90 minutes await.
He is wary though that the game represents Leeds' first under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom at Elland Road, stressing Bristol City must be wary of a fast start on the part of the Whites.
"The home game with Leeds was a long time ago", the Robins assistant told a press conference.
"This is a different game in itself and our full focus is on that one.
"It will be Leeds’ first home game under the new manager and they’ll be up for it, so we need to be ready from the start.
"The first 20 minutes will be important", he added.
Bristol City head to Elland Road in the grip of poor form with just one win in their last ten games in all competitions.
The Robins sit sixth in the Championship standings, clinging on to a playoff spot, and will want to turn the corner at Elland Road.