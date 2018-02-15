I Know What I’ll Do Against Chelsea – Hull City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City manager Nigel Adkins says he has already decided what he is going to do in terms of his team selection against Chelsea in the FA Cup.



Adkins' Championship outfit are due to go up against the Premier League champions in a fifth round tie at Stamford Bridge on Friday evening.











The Hull boss will be without three players on loan from Chelsea in the shape of Michael Hector, Ola Aina and Fikayo Tomori, while Seb Larsson is banned.



As such Adkins must make do without four regulars, but he insists he already knows how he will handle the situation, though no hints will be dropped as to who he will pick.





" The three Chelsea lads can’t play, nor can Seb Larsson, so that’s four players who have been regulars for us", Adkins told his pre-match press conference.