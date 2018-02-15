I Know What I’ll Do Against Chelsea – Hull City Boss

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins says he has already decided what he is going to do in terms of his team selection against Chelsea in the FA Cup.
Adkins' Championship outfit are due to go up against the Premier League champions in a fifth round tie at Stamford Bridge on Friday evening.
The Hull boss will be without three players on loan from Chelsea in the shape of Michael Hector, Ola Aina and Fikayo Tomori, while Seb Larsson is banned.
As such Adkins must make do without four regulars, but he insists he already knows how he will handle the situation, though no hints will be dropped as to who he will pick.
"The three Chelsea lads can’t play, nor can Seb Larsson, so that’s four players who have been regulars for us", Adkins told his pre-match press conference.
"That gives other players an opportunity.
"I know what we’re going to do, but we’ll leave people to discover that when the teamsheet goes in 75 minutes before kick-off.
"It’s a challenging scenario, and like I’ve said we will need a little bit of cup magic to help us", the Hull boss added.
The cup tie offers Hull welcome respite from their league troubles, with the Tigers only outside the relegation zone in the Championship by a point and a place.
Adkins' men will also be playing without pressure as Chelsea are firm favourites to progress.