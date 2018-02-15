XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2018 - 13:17 GMT

I Want To Become €160m Player, Chelsea and Manchester United Target Admits

 




Chelsea and Manchester United linked winger Justin Kluivert has revealed his ambition to join a top club in the future and is braced for regular transfer speculation.

The son of Netherlands great Patrick Kluivert, Justin is considered one of the bright young talents in the current Ajax squad and he has already made a name for himself in his homeland despite his tender years.




Still just 18, the young winger has already been tipped for bigger things and Chelsea and Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in taking him to England in the summer.

Justin is aware that some of the top sides are keeping tabs on him and admits that he can do very little about the speculation surrounding his future at Ajax.
 


He told Dutch magazine ELF Football: “There is a lot of interest from foreign clubs and of course I know that.  

“That [the speculation] is not going to change and it is only going to increase.”

The youngster stressed that he harbours the ambition to join one of the best clubs in the world, but is mindful of the fact that it is important not to rush into making a decision at this stage of his career.

“Look, the absolute top consists of five or six clubs and I want to reach the top step by step.

“I do not want to skip things, but I do want to become a player who goes for €160m to Barcelona or Real Madrid or those other top clubs.

“So I do think about it.”
 