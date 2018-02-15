I Want To Become €160m Player, Chelsea and Manchester United Target Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Manchester United linked winger Justin Kluivert has revealed his ambition to join a top club in the future and is braced for regular transfer speculation.



The son of Netherlands great Patrick Kluivert, Justin is considered one of the bright young talents in the current Ajax squad and he has already made a name for himself in his homeland despite his tender years.











Still just 18, the young winger has already been tipped for bigger things and Chelsea and Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in taking him to England in the summer.



Justin is aware that some of the top sides are keeping tabs on him and admits that he can do very little about the speculation surrounding his future at Ajax.





He told Dutch magazine ELF Football: “There is a lot of interest from foreign clubs and of course I know that.

“That [the speculation] is not going to change and it is only going to increase.”



The youngster stressed that he harbours the ambition to join one of the best clubs in the world, but is mindful of the fact that it is important not to rush into making a decision at this stage of his career.



“Look, the absolute top consists of five or six clubs and I want to reach the top step by step.



“I do not want to skip things, but I do want to become a player who goes for €160m to Barcelona or Real Madrid or those other top clubs.



“So I do think about it.”

