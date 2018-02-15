I’m Very Proud – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic Win Over Zenit

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers says he is proud after Celtic beat Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie this evening.



Celtic were up for the game from the off and pinned Zenit back, with the Russians struggling to land a glove on the Bhoys and looking rusty due to their lack of competitive action.











But despite Celtic dominating Roberto Mancini's side, they had to wait until 12 minutes from time to score.



Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda, brought on off the bench in the 73rd minute, played a key role as he created the chance for Callum McGregor to guide the ball high into the net; he brought it down on his chest and hit a super half-volley.





Celtic now have an advantage to take to Russia for the second leg as they hunt a last 16 spot and Rodgers is delighted with how his charges played .