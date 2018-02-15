XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2018 - 21:28 GMT

Leeds United Are Top Six Side For Me – Bristol City Assistant Wary of Whites

 




Bristol City assistant manager Jamie McAllister believes that his side's opponents on Sunday, Leeds United, are a top six Championship outfit and will soon turn the corner for new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Robins are scheduled to visit Elland Road this weekend to take on a side that are struggling with their form, something which prompted a recent managerial change.




The Whites are winless in their last eight matches and appointed Heckingbottom to take over from Thomas Christiansen as head coach.

McAllister believes that Heckingbottom's team will be up for the challenge at Elland Road because the hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways after a string of disappointing results.
 


Moreover, the urge to impress the new head coach will also be there as the team looks to find their way back to the top six, where he believes they belong.

“Leeds are a top six side for me", McAllister said at a press conference.

"They’ll look to turn their fortunes around and they’ll also want to impress their new manager."

Bristol City also need to end a run of poor form, but McAllister insists that the Robins are still in a positive frame of mind.

"We're on a little dip at the moment, results wise, but things can change very quickly.

"We're very positive and we still think we can challenge."
 