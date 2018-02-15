Leeds United Should Be Amongst Premier League Heavyweights, Former White Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Olivier Dacourt believes that the Whites should be amongst the clubs that count in the Premier League with the huge fan base they have.



The 43-year-old played for the Yorkshire-based club between 2000 and 2003 and in spite of later going to play for such big clubs as Roma and Inter Milan he has some particularly fond memories of his time spent at Elland Road.











It was at Leeds that Dacourt went on to reach the Champions League semi-final in 2001 where they lost to the eventual runners-up Valencia.



Giving his assessment of the club that he once represented, the former France international said that the Whites are close to his heart and he still follows them passionately.





“Always! I follow the clubs where I have played because they are part of my life", Dacourt was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post when asked about keeping an eye on Leeds.

Hailing Leeds' large fan base, Dacourt added: “There is an extraordinary public potential in Yorkshire.



"And Leeds should be among the clubs that count in the Premier League. It’s a big club!



"Elland Road is really the 12th man.”



Leeds are currently placed eleventh in the Championship table and are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions.

