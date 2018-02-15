Let’s Dream About Beating Arsenal – Ostersund Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Ostersund chairman Daniel Kindberg has insisted that his team can always dream about beating Arsenal in their Europa League last 32 tie.



Going into tonight’s first leg in Sweden, Arsene Wenger’s men are odds on favourites to take care of the Swedish minnows and move on to the last 16 of the competition.











Ostersund have already defied many expectations in this season’s Europa League by reaching the knockout rounds and under their English head coach Graham Potter they are keen to continue to upset the odds.



And club chairman Kindberg indicated that there is no reason why his side cannot pull off one more shock by knocking out Arsenal.





The Ostersund supremo feels there is no harm for a club of their size to dream a little bigger.

“Football is special”, Kindberg told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.



“What makes it bigger than any other sport is that you can dream about beating anyone.



“And we have dreamed bigger than most others.”



With Alexandre Lacazette out injured and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cup tied, Wenger has been left with Danny Welbeck as his only option up front in the Europa League for now.

