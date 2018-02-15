XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2018 - 13:29 GMT

Let’s Dream About Beating Arsenal – Ostersund Supremo

 




Ostersund chairman Daniel Kindberg has insisted that his team can always dream about beating Arsenal in their Europa League last 32 tie.

Going into tonight’s first leg in Sweden, Arsene Wenger’s men are odds on favourites to take care of the Swedish minnows and move on to the last 16 of the competition.




Ostersund have already defied many expectations in this season’s Europa League by reaching the knockout rounds and under their English head coach Graham Potter they are keen to continue to upset the odds.

And club chairman Kindberg indicated that there is no reason why his side cannot pull off one more shock by knocking out Arsenal.
 


The Ostersund supremo feels there is no harm for a club of their size to dream a little bigger.  

“Football is special”, Kindberg told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“What makes it bigger than any other sport is that you can dream about beating anyone.

“And we have dreamed bigger than most others.”

With Alexandre Lacazette out injured and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cup tied, Wenger has been left with Danny Welbeck as his only option up front in the Europa League for now.
 