Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Ostersunds Confirmed

Fixture: Ostersunds FK vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Swedish side Ostersunds FK at the Jamtkraft Arena in the Europa League this evening.



Ostersunds managed to finish second in their group, beating Hertha Berlin and drawing with Athletic Bilbao along the way, and they will be hoping to spring a surprise against the Gunners in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie.











Arsenal are without striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is out for up to six weeks, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible. Laurent Koscielny and Jack Wilshere meanwhile did not travel.



Boss Arsene Wenger picks David Ospina in goal, while at the back he goes with a central pairing of Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi.



Further up the pitch, the Arsenal manager selects Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan also plays. Mesut Ozil starts and will be looking to supply Danny Welbeck up top.



If Wenger needs to make changes at any point in the evening then he has options on his bench, including Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding.



Arsenal Team vs Ostersunds FK



Ospina; Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Monreal; Iwobi, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Mkhitaryan; Ozil; Welbeck



Substitutes: Macey, Holding, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Nelson, Nketiah, Willock

