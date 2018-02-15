Mousa Dembele Gets Unexpected Bonus From Performance Against Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and his assistant Graeme Jones watched Mousa Dembele in action at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday night as the midfielder impressed in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw in Turin.



The north London side came back from two goals down to earn a vital draw and they are considered the favourites to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League by finishing the job against Italian champions Juventus.











While Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored the vital away goals, Dembele set the tempo for Spurs from midfielder and was in excellent form as he dominated the middle of the park against Juventus.



And the midfielder received an unexpected bonus as his display was watched first hand by Martinez and his assistant, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.





The midfielder has not been a regular part of the Belgium team in recent months due to injuries and only played cameos in their last two friendly games.

As such, Dembele will have been left delighted to learn that Martinez watched on as he turned on the style.



The 30-year-old is hopeful of showing more consistency and remaining fit as Martinez zeroes in on his World Cup squad ahead of the summer extravaganza in Russia.



Many believe if Dembele continues to perform until the end of the season, he could start in Belgium’s midfield during the World Cup.

