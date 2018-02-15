XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2018 - 15:09 GMT

Mousa Dembele Gets Unexpected Bonus From Performance Against Juventus

 




Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and his assistant Graeme Jones watched Mousa Dembele in action at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday night as the midfielder impressed in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw in Turin.

The north London side came back from two goals down to earn a vital draw and they are considered the favourites to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League by finishing the job against Italian champions Juventus.




While Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored the vital away goals, Dembele set the tempo for Spurs from midfielder and was in excellent form as he dominated the middle of the park against Juventus.

And the midfielder received an unexpected bonus as his display was watched first hand by Martinez and his assistant, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.
 


The midfielder has not been a regular part of the Belgium team in recent months due to injuries and only played cameos in their last two friendly games.  

As such, Dembele will have been left delighted to learn that Martinez watched on as he turned on the style.

The 30-year-old is hopeful of showing more consistency and remaining fit as Martinez zeroes in on his World Cup squad ahead of the summer extravaganza in Russia.

Many believe if Dembele continues to perform until the end of the season, he could start in Belgium’s midfield during the World Cup.
 