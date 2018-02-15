XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2018 - 11:38 GMT

Now We Have This Big Benefit For Manchester United Game – Liverpool Legend On Porto Effect

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge has spotted an added benefit to the Reds crushing FC Porto 5-0 in the Champions League – the opportunity to rest players ahead of facing Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's men are just two points behind second placed Manchester United in the Premier League and Reds fans are keen for their men to hunt down and overhaul the Red Devils.




Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford on 10th March, just four days after they host Porto in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Aldridge thinks Liverpool can now rest key players against the Portuguese side to make sure they are super fresh for the trip to their rivals at the weekend.
 


The former Liverpool striker wrote on Twitter: "Also the great thing about the 5-0 score last night is that we play Porto 4 days before the Man U game!

"Key players can be rested for a week."

Manchester United play on the Monday before taking on Liverpool, with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on the cards.

The earlier Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United this season ended 0-0 at Anfield in October.
 