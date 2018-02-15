XRegister
15/02/2018 - 21:01 GMT

Olivier Giroud Arrival Good For Competition At Chelsea – Antonio Conte

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes that the competition between Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata for a starting place is healthy for the team overall.

The Pensioners secured the veteran striker from Arsenal as a part of the jigsaw that sent Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates.




Since then Giroud has featured in two games for the champions, the first as a second half substitute and the second as a starter, setting up one goal for his team-mates in the process.

Asked whether he felt that the arrival of Giroud was good for summer signing Morata, Conte said that the former Arsenal man's presence will benefit the Spaniard and the entire team.
 


And Conte insists that Giroud will also provide that much needed competition up front which will bring out the best from both players.  

Cone told a press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup meeting with Hull City on Friday night: "Alvaro is a player with a good maturity.

"The competition is good for the team.

"A great team must have competition in every position.

"Giroud is a good option.

"He’s very strong and powerful.

"He can help us for the rest of the season."
 