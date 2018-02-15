XRegister
15/02/2018 - 14:25 GMT

Rangers Stars Must Thrive Under Trophy Hunting Pressure – Graeme Murty

 




Rangers manager Graeme Murty has insisted that his players need to learn how to work under the pressure to win trophies at the club.

The Glasgow giants are currently third in the league table, eleven points behind their city rivals Celtic, who have been dominating Scottish football for years.




Murty is keen to rebuild Rangers and feels the club should be under pressure to win trophies and get back into the conversation for the league title despite Celtic’s dominance.

He believes it is important that his players learn how to deal and thrive under the pressure to win trophies for Rangers and take their game to the next level.
 


The Rangers manager wants ruthlessness in his Rangers squad and is keen to see the players grab the opportunities that he is prepared to provide and take the club forward.  

Murty said in a press conference: “At Rangers you have to thrive working under the pressure to win trophies.

“I am hungry for us to get better and to elevate our standards.

"We are moving in the right direction, but we will be better by the end of the season.

“The job of the squad is to become ruthless in all areas.

"If you get the chance to play you have to take your opportunity and make it yours.”

Rangers will next take on Hamilton in an away league game on Sunday before hosting Hearts the following weekend.
 