This Tie Isn’t Over, Thunders Former Juventus Coach In Warning To Tottenham

Former Juventus coach Marcello Lippi has warned Tottenham Hotspur that their Champions League Round of 16 tie against the Bianconeri is not over by any means, despite their 2-2 draw in Turin in the first leg.



Tottenham were staring down the barrel in Turin on Tuesday night when Juventus scored two with in the first ten minutes, but Harry Kane pulled one goal back in the first half.











And Christian Eriksen got in on the act after the break and scored a crucial equaliser in the second half to put Tottenham in a wonderful position to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



Conceding two away goals to Tottenham, Juventus are under pressure to justify their favourites tag when they visit Wembley in about two weeks’ time.





Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has also been keen to stress the point that the tie is not over Juventus, but since Tuesday night, the Italian champions have been questioned about their quality.

However, Lippi insisted that there is no need for this amount of negativity surrounding Juventus at the moment and stressed that beating Tottenham was never a foregone conclusion.



And the former Juventus coach is certain that the Bianconeri also have the ability to turn things around at Wembley in the return leg.



Speaking to Tuttosport, Lippi said: “I totally agree with Allegri. He is right to reject all the negativity from outside.



“Winning by no means is a foregone conclusion in the Champions League. Tottenham are an excellent team.



“It was a little rosier when the tie began, but it’s not over yet and there is still one more match.”



The return leg at Wembley will take place on Wednesday, 7th March.

