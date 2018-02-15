Want To Follow Arsenal’s Example – Feyenoord Decision Maker On Key Policy

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord general manager Jan de Jong has revealed that the club want to follow Arsenal’s policy with regards to their head coach.



The Dutch outfit are currently fourth in the Eredivisie and are 22 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven, which has led many to call for the head of coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.











Feyenoord’s inability to compete for the league this term and their regular underperformance in big games have brought the coach’s role under the scanner.



However, the club’s board are backing the 43-year-old at the moment and De Jong indicated that the club are not willing to sack Van Bronckhorst despite all the criticism.





He pointed towards Arsenal’s treatment of Arsene Wenger and insisted that Feyenoord also want to develop the same culture at the club as they feel changing the head coach will not solve all the problems.

Asked to defend Feyenoord’s position on Van Bronckhorst, the club general manager told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “It’s not a vision for eternity, don’t get me wrong.



“But we want to be a club like Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. Their policy is a good example.



“Of course we don’t have enough points, but Feyenoord want to be a club with a long term plan for the coach because we don’t believe a change of coach will change everything.”



Wenger has not won the Premier League title since 2004 with Arsenal and did not make the Champions League quarter-finals for five seasons running before not qualifying for the competition this year.

