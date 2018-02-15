XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2018 - 13:21 GMT

We’ve Got Squad To Win Premiership Title – Rangers Star Issues Warning

 




Rangers defender James Tavernier is eyeing winning the Scottish Premiership with the club after signing a new long term contract with the Gers.

The Glasgow giants confirmed on Wednesday that Tavernier has decided to sign a new deal and has extended his stay at Ibrox as the club look to keep hold of their best players.




Rangers are eleven points behind league leaders Celtic in third and are not expected to compete for the league title towards the end of the season, but Tavernier is keen to push the club forward.

The defender insists as a Rangers player he wants to bring home the league title as soon as possible and believes they have the squad to compete with Celtic.
 


Tavernier also feels the Rangers hierarchy have a clear vision for the club moving forward and he wants to be part of the story when they again start winning trophies soon.

The full-back said in a press conference: “I want to win trophies here, my game has come on a lot here and I'm learning every day.

"I want to stay here and push forward.

“I want to win the league. We have the fans for it, we have the squad for it.

"We are Rangers Football Club we have to add more trophies to our trophy room. That's my aim.

“There is a clear vision for this club and I want to be a part of it.

"We are aiming for trophies and European football.

“We have to build what we have now and keep building and working hard.”

Tavernier joined Rangers from Wigan in 2015 and has clocked up 126 appearances for the club thus far.
 