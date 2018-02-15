We’ve Lots of Good Players But He’s Best – Leeds United Star Reveals Top White

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has identified Samu Saiz as the best and the most technical player at Elland Road at the moment.



The Whites snapped up the Spanish forward from SD Huesca last summer after an impressive showing in the second tier of Spanish football and Saiz has taken little time to become a key figure at Leeds.











While his discipline has been under the scanner of late with a ban imposed due to spitting, Saiz’s technical qualities have never been questioned and he is the creative hub of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.



Scoring nine goals in all competitions this season, many believe there is more to come from him in the coming months, but Wiedwald indicated that he is already the best player at Leeds.





The Whites goalkeeper feels the Spaniard’s technical qualities are unmatched at the club for the moment.

“We have a lot of good players”, Wiedwald told LUTV when asked to identify the best player at Leeds.



“But you know the most technical and smart player I believe is Samu.”



Leeds will be looking at Saiz to provide the creative impetus they need to push for a top six finish in the second half of the season.

