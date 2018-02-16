Alvaro Morata On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Hull City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Championship outfit Hull City in an FA Cup tie this evening.



The Blues are looking to bag domestic silverware this term and Antonio Conte will be keen for his men to make short work of Nigel Adkins' team, who are battling at the wrong end of the Championship table.











Hull have three players on loan from Chelsea who are ineligible to face their parent club in the shape of Michael Hector, Ola Aina and Fikayo Tomori.



Conte cannot call upon David Luiz, who is injured, while Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley are also out.



The Chelsea boss picks Willy Caballero between the sticks, while the back three is Antonio Rudiger, Gary Cahill and Ethan Ampadu. Cesc Fabregas and Danny Drinkwater will look to control midfield, while Willian, Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez are attacking threats.



If Conte needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, with options including Alvaro Morata and Victor Moses.



Chelsea Team vs Hull City



Caballero; Rudiger, Cahill (c), Ampadu; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Emerson; Willian, Giroud, Pedro



Substitutes: Eduardo, Chalobah, Sterling, Scott, Moses, Hudson-Odoi, Morata

