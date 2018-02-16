Arsenal Want Europa League Success And Top Four Finish Insists Gunners Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi insists that the aim for his team this term is to win the Europa League and also try their best to be among the top four in the Premier League.



The Gunners secured a 3-0 first leg victory against Swedish outfit Ostersund on Thursday night and are almost guaranteed a place in the round of 16 of the Europa League as a result.











The youth product insists that he and his team do not want to aim for anything less than to win the Europa League, something which Manchester United did last term.



While winning the trophy would be one way for the Gunners to return to the Champions League, Iwobi insists that his team want to achieve that goal by virtue of finishing in the top four in the league.





That task though looks difficult as Arsene Wenger's side are currently eight points off the top four, but Iwobi has not lost belief.

"We have to do our best in both competitions", Iwobi was quoted as saying by ITV.



"That's what we are trying to do: get top four and also win this competition.



"That's the aim."

